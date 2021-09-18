No clean sheet for Maduka in solid show for Sparta Rotterdam against Nijmegen

Maduka Okoye put up a strong display for Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie match against Nijmegen on Friday at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel.
Okoye was breached for the ninth time this season, but Sparta Rotterdam fought valiantly against the inform Nijmegen to earn a point as the game ended 1-1.
It was the 22-year old’s fifth league appearance for the club season and he continues to search for his first clean sheet.
On Friday, the Nigeria international put in a good shift, making three big saves.
The point earned moves Henk Fraser’s side to 11th in the standings.