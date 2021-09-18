No clean sheet for Maduka in solid show for Sparta Rotterdam against Nijmegen

By
Editor
-
0
99
ROTTERDAM - Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Sparta Rotterdam and NEC Nijmegen at Sparta Stadium Het Kasteel on September 17, 2021 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. ANP PIETER STAM DE YOUNG (Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)

Maduka Okoye put up a strong display for Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie match against Nijmegen on Friday at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel.

Okoye was breached for the ninth time this season, but Sparta Rotterdam fought valiantly against the inform Nijmegen to earn a point as the game ended 1-1.
It was the 22-year old’s fifth league appearance for the club season and he continues to search for his first clean sheet.
On Friday, the Nigeria international put in a good shift, making three big saves.
The point earned moves Henk Fraser’s side to 11th in the standings.

 

 

 

Ayomide made to wait for Portimonense debut

Marcus Ayomide was an unused substitute on Friday night, but Portimonense managed a narrow 2-1 home win against Santa Clara in the Primeira Liga.

Ayomide, 21, joined Portimonense this summer on loan from Remo Stars, however he is yet to make an appearance for the team.
Last term he played for the Feirense’s first team in Liga 2, after two seasons with the U23s.
He scored 11 goals in 26 appearances for the team before returning to Remo Stars.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here