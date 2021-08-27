No Chidera magic to save CSKA Moscow in defeat to league leaders FC Zenit

By
Editor
-
0
93
Chidera Ejuke contests the ball in the air with an opponent during the Russian Premier League match between Zenit St. Petersburg and CSKA Moscow. Photo credit | IG (pfc_cska)

Chidera Ejuke didn’t do much to help his side avoid a defeat away to league leaders Zenit St. Petersburg on Thursday night.

Ejuke was on until the 85th minute before manager Aleksey Berezutskiy subbed off the Nigerian in what was a difficult night for the Armeitsy.
The 23 year-old barely impacted the game, managing a cross and two tackles on his shift.
Meanwhile, the hosts didn’t have to do much, Sardar Azmoun found the back of the net in the 82nd minute and it was enough to settle the contest.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PFC CSKA Moscow (@pfc_cska)

CSKA remain in sixth spot on the log and could very well likely to drop by the end of sixth round of league matches across the league.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here