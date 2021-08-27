No Chidera magic to save CSKA Moscow in defeat to league leaders FC Zenit

Chidera Ejuke didn’t do much to help his side avoid a defeat away to league leaders Zenit St. Petersburg on Thursday night.
Ejuke was on until the 85th minute before manager Aleksey Berezutskiy subbed off the Nigerian in what was a difficult night for the Armeitsy.
The 23 year-old barely impacted the game, managing a cross and two tackles on his shift.
Meanwhile, the hosts didn’t have to do much, Sardar Azmoun found the back of the net in the 82nd minute and it was enough to settle the contest.
