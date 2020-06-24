No Beefs Between Onazi and Mikel Obi

Ogenyi Onazi has refuted reports that he fell out with his former national teammate John Mikel Obi before.

Reports from several media outfits claimed Onazi and Mikel had heated arguments during preparation for the 2018 world cup in Russia.

The reports went further that both players stopped speaking to one another and their relationship was further fractured when they arrived Russia.

Onazi however told footballlive he never had any problem with his former Captain, he maintained that all they have for one another is mutual respect.

“First of all, I can’t have misunderstanding with John Obi Mikel, because he’s like a mentor to me and it was a privilege for me to play with him in the national team.

“He’s the person who gave us the confidence that we can be who we want to be in Jos,” He told footballlive.

Onazi added that the reports started just few weeks before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and he claimed it was a plot by some people to distract the team at the time.

“But sometimes when you are in team, there must be misunderstanding on the pitch, but everything will be settled in the dressing room.

“I had a very bad game against England in London, then everyone started talking about it and the list for the world cup was not even out yet.

“It was just a distraction to the team, but for the record, I never had a problem with Mikel, although we later made a video and laughed off everything.”