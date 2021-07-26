No Awoniyi, but Abdullahi gets game time in Union Berlin pre-season win against OGC Nice

Nigerian forward Suleiman Abdullahi played 81 minutes for Union Berlin in the pre-season friendly against OGC Nice in Austria at the weekend.

Union Berlin defeated the Ligue 1 side 2-0, goals courtesy Rani Khedira (15′) and Robin Knoche (53′) in the penultimate game pre-season game before the German Bundesliga season kicks off in August.

Abdullahi started the match, but his compatriot Taiwo Awoniyi, who returns to the club on a permanent move after a loan spell last season, was not listed in the game.

The young attacker kept the Nice defence busy and could have found the back of the net twice, in the opening minutes, but he was let down by poor finishing.

Urs Fischer would hope to have his full squad available and in good shape before the August 14 resumption date of the League, but have one more pre-season friendly to go.

The team returns to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei next weekend for the game against Athletic Bilbao.

Then they’ll play host to Bayer Leverkusen in the first game of the new Bundesliga campaign.