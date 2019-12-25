“No alternative but to extend”, Okobi extends Eskilstuna United Stay

Super Falcons midfielder Ngozi Okobi is delighted to sign a new two year contract with Swedish Damallsvenskan club Eskilstuna United.

Okobi signed a new deal that will extend her stay at the club until 2021 last month.

The Nigeria international pitched tent with Eskilstuna from rivals Vittsjo in 2018 after signing a one year deal with the club with an option of an extension, which expired this November.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international, is however pleased to agree to a new deal at Tunavallen.

“For me, there was no alternative but to extend the contract with Eskilstuna United,” said Okobi.

“I enjoy the city very well, it is the right size for me, much quieter than in the big cities and the chaos that I am used to in Nigeria. I also enjoy the club, which gives me the condition to constantly develop.

“We had a fantastic summer and fall when we went from the bottom to a medal. It was my first medal in Sweden, which I am very proud of. We worked hard together and it produced results.

“2019 season is one of my best seasons in Sweden when we also moved on from the group play in the World Cup. 2020 will be even better with United.”

“United has the best audience in the series, they follow us in the contingency. I also feel appreciated by the fans which mean a lot to me. Promises to come with some ‘samba’ even in the coming season,” she concluded.