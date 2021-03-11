NNL : Omoyayi Confident Ahead of Gateway clash with FC One Rocket

Gateway United have set out for FC One Rocket clash at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday in the NNL.

It’s the third match this week. The busy week started with an away game against Remo Stars which ended in favour of the hosts.

In Midweek, Gateway went up against Ibom Youth FC, it ended in a hard fought 1-0 win.

The team will now shift their focus to the encounter against FC One Rocket in Uyo.

Speaking ahead of the game, captain Omoyayi Saburi says the team is poised to make the long trip worthwhile.

“It’s a congested week, perhaps the busiest we will have this season. It’s a long trip no doubt but we are fired up for the encounter.

“Every game poses a challenge which we are always ready to surmount. We are quite aware of the expectations of the good people of the state, and we shall continue to give our best.”

“Yesterday’s game against Ibom Youth was tough. That was their first loss this season. They weren’t ready to go down but they eventually caved in owing to constant pressure.

“Fortunately, we are playing their sister team on Saturday, a decent side too. They picked an away point against Holy Arrows yesterday.

“So, it’s not far fetched to imagine how they would approach this game but we are ready to pick away points,” he said.