NNL: Gateway FC Ready for Season Opener against Joy Cometh

The NNL match day 1 fixture between Gateway United and Joy Cometh at the Agege Township Stadium, Lagos has been shifted to Sunday February 14th, 2021.

Gateway United travel the short trip to Lagos for the Group B2 Southern Conference encounter initially slated for Friday 12th February.

Speaking to the club’s media, head coach Akeem Busari said his side will adjust to the new development and continue to prepare for the encounter.

“There have been series of postponement giving us more than the needed time to prepare. The news was timely enough for any adjustment to be made. It’s our first match and we know our significant it is. A good start is the best and that’s what we are aiming at.

“We played Stationery Stores on an artificial pitch at Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode last week Friday in readiness to play on the astro-turf pitch of the Agege Stadium. That was just one out of many friendlies.

“The state government is solidly behind us but we can only ask for more. Of course, the support of all sports stakeholders in the state and our supporters can’t be overemphasized,” he concluded.