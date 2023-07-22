FIFA Women's World CupNational Teams Nnadozie Stalls Historic Moment for Canada By Joseph Obisesan - July 22, 2023 0 140 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Christine Sinclair reacts as she kicks a penalty wrong during the FIFA Women's World Cup Group B match between Nigeria and Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. (Photo by Noemi Llamas/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) The Super Falcons got their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup off with a draw against Canada, but had to labour for the point. Canada had a firm grip on possession and displayed confidence in moving the ball around. However, they encountered difficulties in creating any substantial goal-scoring opportunities in the final third. On the other hand, Nigeria employed a different strategy, utilizing long balls for their forward, Asisat Oshoala. The Nigerian striker’s physicality and blazing runs posed a significant challenge to the Canadian backline, causing them to struggle in containing her. As the first half progressed, chances for both teams were scarce, and the opening 45 minutes ended with only one shot on target for Nigeria, courtesy of Ifeoma Onumonu’s attempt from outside the box. Despite some promising build-up play, neither team managed to create clear-cut opportunities, resulting in a goalless first half. The second half saw Canada more aggressive in the opening minutes, and they were awarded a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 50th minute with a penalty. The team’s star player and all-time leading scorer, Christine Sinclair, stepped up to take the spot kick, but her effort was brilliantly saved by Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie. If Sinclair had scored, she would have become the first player, male or female, to score in six different World Cups. The save from Nnadozie kept the score level and provided a major boost for the Super Falcons’ defence. The Super Falcons would look to hang on for the draw and sought to defend more in their own half. Things got a bit shaky as Deborah Abiodun who had been really impressive in the match got sent off after VAR reviewed her tackle on Ashley Lawrence. It would, however, be inconsequential as the game had reached its embers.