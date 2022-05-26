Nnadozie show off Her UNFP Award 

Chiamaka Nnadozie shared a picture of her Goalkeeper revelation of the season award, which she picked up at the Trophées UNFP du football awards recently.

Nnadozie, 21, was first choice of Paris FC in the Feminine Division last season where the team finished third behind powerhouses Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nigerian featured in every game of the season, 20, and shut out the opponents in Eight games.

In a twitter message, where she highlighted the importance of receiving the Trophee Bruno Martini Gardienne Revelation award, she appreciated her entire team for ‘making it possible’.

I WANT TO USE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO SAY A BIG THANK YOU TO THE (AEGB ) FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION FRANCE , FOR THIS GREAT AWARD . A SPECIAL THANKS TO PARIS FC , YOU GUYS MADE IT POSSIBLE 💙❤️

Meanwhile, Lyon’s Christiane Endler emerged Goalkeeper of the season and only Forward Clara Mateo made the honors’ list at the Women’s award this season.

Next season Nnadozie and her teammates will feature in the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the first time.