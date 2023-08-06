Nnadozie Reveals Historic Penalty Moment Against Christine Sinclair

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has described her biggest moment at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Nnadozie made a big penalty save in Nigeria’s opening group game against Canada.
Francisca Ordega tripped Christine Sinclair in the box, and she would have become the first Player to score in six different World Cup tournaments.
However, Chiamaka Nnadozie had other plans as she kept her cool and dived to her left to deny the Australian.
Nnadozie was praised for her valiant performance in the match that also earned her the man-of-the-match award.
The 22 year-old revealed what was going through her mind during the historic moment in a chat with Osasu Obayiuwana for Guardian.
“When the referee went to the VAR screen, I said: ‘It’s a penalty’… I then said to myself: ‘OK, this is a big day, I just have to try my best, to do the nation proud,’” Nnadozie recalled.
“When I saw that it was [Christine] Sinclair that was going to take the penalty, I was a bit scared, because she is one of the best players in the world. But I braced myself and said: ‘Let’s do this.’ And I saved the penalty.
“I was beating my chest, after saving the penalty, because I had kept hope alive. If we had lost that game, I think we would have been on our way back to Nigeria. That day is one of the best moments of my life.”
Fans across the country would hope Chiamaka Nnadozie maintains her form when they play against England in the World Cup round-of-16 game on Monday at 8:30 AM Nigerian time.