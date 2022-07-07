Nnadozie, Oshoala to battle South Africans for CAF Player of the Year Award

Chiamaka Nnadozie is one of four Nigerian WNT Players nominated for the CAF Player of the Year.
Nnadozie is the only goalkeeper on the list of 30 players announced, Wednesday, on CAF’s official social media pages.
Current Player of the year Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kalu are the other Nigerian’s shortlisted.
Oshoala finished last season as the top scorer in the Primera División Femenina de Fútbol last season and won the league title with FC Barcelona Femeni.
Meanwhile, Nnadozie was voted revelation of the season in France at the Trophées UNFP du football awards.
The 21 year-old enjoyed a stellar season with Paris FC and also secured a UEFA Women’s Champions League spot.
However, the race for who becomes the next queen of African football could prove a fierce battle between Nigeria and South Africa this time around.
Only South Africa got more nominations than Nigeria. Top Stars including Chrestinah Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo, Refiloe Jane and Jermaine Seoposenwe are among the names to look out for.
Four members of #TeamNigeria, including holder @AsisatOshoala made the 30-woman shortlist for the @CAF_Online Women’s Player of the Year 2022
👇👇@UcheOfficial_@AsisatOshoala@Nadoziechiamaka@Rasheedat08#CAFAwards2022 #SoarSuperFalcons https://t.co/zExz01cBpj
— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 6, 2022