Nnadozie Expresses Gratitude for Fan-Support

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
105
Rasheedat Ajibade, Super Falcons, Chiamaka Nnadozie
Chiamaka Nnadozie (R) is congratulated by Rasheedat Ajibade. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has acknowledge the support from fans of the team as a major inspiration in her career.

Chiamaka, in a chat with BRL was identified the fans as a big influence in her journey through the national teams.

 

Most recently, her heroics at the FIFA Women’s World cup, where she kept two clean clean sheets, are worthy mentions for the 22 year-old.

“To be honest with you, right from my under 17, Nigerians have loved me, they’ve been supportive,” She stated.

“They’ve never doubted me for one day. They’ve always been there for me. They’ve always been supporting me. So I think the love, the support made me to grow faster and better.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here