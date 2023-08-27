National TeamsPlayers Abroad Nnadozie Expresses Gratitude for Fan-Support By Joseph Obisesan - August 27, 2023 0 105 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Chiamaka Nnadozie (R) is congratulated by Rasheedat Ajibade. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has acknowledge the support from fans of the team as a major inspiration in her career. Chiamaka, in a chat with BRL was identified the fans as a big influence in her journey through the national teams. Most recently, her heroics at the FIFA Women’s World cup, where she kept two clean clean sheets, are worthy mentions for the 22 year-old. “To be honest with you, right from my under 17, Nigerians have loved me, they’ve been supportive,” She stated. “They’ve never doubted me for one day. They’ve always been there for me. They’ve always been supporting me. So I think the love, the support made me to grow faster and better.”