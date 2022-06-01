Nnadozie Ends season with Improved Personal Record

Adebanjo
Paris FC Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after the 4-1 win against Bordeaux in the French Feminine Division 1. Photo | IG (parisfc_feminines)

Chiamaka Nnadozie wrapped up the French Feminine Division 1 season on a winning note and kept a clean sheet.

Paris FC followed up on the weekend’s 4-1 win against Bordeaux with another comfortable victory.
Sandrine Soubeyrand’s side closed out the season with a 2-0 win over Dijon, and the goals were courtesy Mathilde Bourdieu (15′) and Ouleymata Sarr (49′).

Nnadozie kept her 9th clean sheet of the season in 22 league appearances; she featured in every game of the campaign.
It was  3 more than she manage in 15 league appearances, in her debut season.

 

Meanwhile, the 21 year-old Goalkeeper is set to join up with the Nigeria Women’s National Team for preparation ahead of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.
The competition gets under way next month and Nigeria are the defending champions.

