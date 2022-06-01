Nnadozie Ends season with Improved Personal Record

Chiamaka Nnadozie wrapped up the French Feminine Division 1 season on a winning note and kept a clean sheet.
Paris FC followed up on the weekend’s 4-1 win against Bordeaux with another comfortable victory.
Sandrine Soubeyrand’s side closed out the season with a 2-0 win over Dijon, and the goals were courtesy Mathilde Bourdieu (15′) and Ouleymata Sarr (49′).
Nnadozie kept her 9th clean sheet of the season in 22 league appearances; she featured in every game of the campaign.
It was 3 more than she manage in 15 league appearances, in her debut season.