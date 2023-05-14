Nigerian League NLO Suspends Kaduna-based Clubs for Match-Fixing By Joseph Obisesan - May 14, 2023 0 63 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Nationwide League One. ABU Workers Football Club, Ambassadors FC players and officials have been suspended for two years by the Nationwide League One for match-fixing. In addition, each team received a punishment of N500,000 for participating in illegal act. After allegations of match-fixing were made public, the NLO announced through its Secretariat in Abuja that it had started a disciplinary process against the Kaduna-based teams. The 8-0 victory for Abu Workers over Ambassadors FC reportedly led to questions about possible match manipulation. The match coordinator’s attempts to put an end to the antics were refused by the fans and officials of both teams.