Nkiyu says NPFL clubs are fast becoming impatient

Former Nasarawa united coach Bala Nkiyu has stated that Clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League are fast becoming impatient after the sacking of coach Usman Abdallah by Enyimba FC on Monday just 12 games into the defence of the Premier league title he won with the club last season.

Nkiyu who himself was a casualty of the growing trend of impatience at premier league club about five games into the current 2019/2020 campaign told Sports Radio Brila FM that clubs are these days now so impatient considering that it is not yet mid season. He added that while he understands the pressure that comes with taking decision when results aren’t forthcoming, doing so far before mid season speaks volume of high level of impatience at NPFL clubs.

“It has not gotten to the mid season. If it were the mid season and people are beginning to see that we better take action before we go on relegation, then maybe.l it will warrant an understanding that somebody is afraid of going down. A lot of them, they don’t have the patience, they want to get the result at all cost.”