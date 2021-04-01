Nine Cities to host “Milestone” 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has announced that nine Cities – 10 Stadiums – will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The 19th edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, will be a “milestone” in the tournament’s history as Australia and New Zealand co-host; the first of its kind in the tournament’s history.

Announcing the decision of the World Governing body, Thursday, Infantino also revealed that Eden Park (Auckland, New Zealand) and Stadium Australia (Sydney, Australia) will host the opening and closing matches.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL! 🚨 The #FIFAWWC Australia New Zealand 2023™ host cities are: Adelaide

Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau

Brisbane

Dunedin / Ōtepoti

Hamilton / Kirikiriroa

Melbourne

Perth

Sydney

Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara See you in 2023! ✈🇦🇺🇳🇿⚽🙌 pic.twitter.com/b2mEY9fZcR — FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) March 31, 2021

Thirty-two participating teams will compete for honors, Eight more than at the last edition hosted by France in 2019.

Confederation of African Football was allotted six slots (Four automatic and two playoff), the qualifying teams will be decided at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.