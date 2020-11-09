Nightmare show for Akpeyi in Kaizer Chiefs’ Cup defeat to Pirates

It was a nightmarish day for Daniel Akpeyi in another installment of the Soweto Derby in the Cup second-leg semi-finals on Sunday.

Akpeyi returned between the sticks of Amakhosi as they looked to redeem some pride after a 3-0 first-leg defeat to Orlando Pirates about a week ago.

However, a howler by the Nigerian goalkeeper gifted the Buccaneers their first goal and effectively put any hopes of a come back out of hand.

The 34 year-old spilled a shot allowing the ball fall kindly for a waiting Fortune Makaringe who only had to tap in to give 9-time winners the lead and extend the aggregate to 4-0.

A little over 20 minutes later Pirates doubled their lead and ended the contest after another smooth counter attacking play saw Akpeyi come face to face with Onassis Mntambo.

The midfielder picked the near post leaving the goalkeeper gaping.

Pirates will now face Bloemfontein Celtic in the final.