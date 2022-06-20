Nigeria’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations title Defence hit by Oparanozie’s Withdrawal

Nigeria’s title defence in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations kicks off next month in Morocco, but the Super Falcons have suffered a major blow following the withdrawal of Forward, Desire Oparanozie from the tournament.
Oparanozie, 28, is one of the Falcons’ more consistent goalscorers in international competitions, but she announced her withdrawal from Nigeria’s squad.
Although a replacement for the Forward has already been named by head Coach, Randy Waldrum, the former Falcons captain explained the circumstances that prompted her decision.
In a tweet, early Monday from her club base in China, Oparanozie disclosed that her unavailability was due to travelling documentation issues.
She tweeted:
Due to issues bothering on boarder restrictions, which is beyond my control. I am officially unavailable to serve. Which explains my replacement. I wish the team all the best in Morocco as I will be cheering from here. #GoSuperFalcons #AWCON2022
Due to issues bothering on boarder restrictions, which is beyond my control. I am officially unavailable to serve. Which explains my replacement. I wish the team all the best in Morocco as I will be cheering from here. #GoSuperFalcons #AWCON2022
— oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9) June 20, 2022
Nigeria’s squad for the 14th edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is expected to be announced this week.
The Super Falcons will get their title defence underway against arch rivals South Africa, at the Stade Moulay Hassan on July 4.
Three days later the team will then face Botswana before wrapping up the group stages with the games against Burundi on July 10.