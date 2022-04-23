Nigeria’s AFCON schedule available, CAF undecided on Sao Tome and Mauritius

Nigeria’s qualifying campaign for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) gets under way in May 2022 against Sierra Leone.
The schedule for the full fixtures of the AFCON qualifiers was released by CAF a day after the draw Ceremony and Nigeria will also wait to find out who their third group opponent will be.
In a statement after the draw Nigeria Football Federation received communication from the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) about a petition by Mauritius against Sao Tome and Principle over fielding an ineligible player.
The fixture shows matches from Day 1 through Day 6 and they’ll run from May 2022 until March 2023.
Full fixtures
Day 1-2: (30 May – 14 June 2022)
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone
Sao Tome/Mauritius vs Nigeria
Day 3-4: (19-27 September 2022)
Nigeria vs Guinea Bissau
Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria
Day 5-6: (20-28 March 2023)
Sierra Leone vs Nigeria
Nigeria vs Sao Tome/Mauritius