Nigeria’s 21 year-old Goalkeeper Explains Why He Looks Much Older

Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has opened up on the public debate about his age and also stated the reasons.

Uzoho, 21, has often been accused as an cheat on social media by sections of Nigerian football fans.

In live Instagram session on Wednesday, the goalkeeper, who’s still recuperating from the injury he sustained in international friendly game against Brazil back in 2019, said people who questioned his age doesn’t know his story.

“I was smallish back then in 2013 when I participated at the World Cup with the U17 National team. I later went to Aspire Academy where I learnt a lot,” said Uzoho.

“My looks and body build changed when I started using the Gym and was working out seriously. If a lot of people see my picture back then they won’t even talk about my age, but I don’t really bother because they don’t know me.”

Uzoho made his Super Eagles debut in an international friendly game against Argentina in 2017.