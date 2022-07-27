Nigerians make WAFCON 2022 Best XI

With the curtains drawn on the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, CAF published a fairly balance squad list if the Tournament’s best XI and two Nigerians made the cut.
On Tuesday, the WAFCON best XI was announced on Twitter and quite typically there were a few discontent expressed over who should be on the list not so much about who shouldn’t.
As for the list itself, African Champions South Africa had four players while finalists, Morocco had three players voted.
Third place winners Zambia got two slots while dethroned champions, Nigeria equally got two players.
Indeed Osinachi Ohale and Rasheedat Ajibade were among the top performers for the Super Falcons.
🇿🇦 @sticks_andile
🇿🇲 Margaret Belem
🇿🇦 @BambananiMbane
🇳🇬 @OhaleOsinachi
🇲🇦 Zineb Redouani
🇿🇦 @fifinhojane
🇲🇦 Ghizlane Chebbak
🇿🇲 Grace Chanda
🇳🇬 @Rasheedat08
🇲🇦 Fatima Tagnaout
🇿🇦 @jermaine109
The #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 Best 1️⃣1️⃣#EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/6Gfm0MmY7q
— #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@CAFwomen) July 26, 2022
Ohale featured in all of Nigeria’s six games through the tournament, while Ajibade went sent off in the semi-final against Morocco and subsequently missed the third place playoff.
Full WAFCON 2022 XI: