Nigerians in contention for UEFA Champions League, Europa League Spots

The draws for Europe’s elite inter-club competitions, UEFA Champions League and Europa League, have been concluded and several fixtures have box office potentials, some of which include Nigerians.

When action gets under way in a few weeks, there’ll be at least a dozen Nigerian players who could be part of this season’s campaign in either competition and go on to set Europe alight.

Below we look at players who are in contention to feature in the Champions League:

Group C

Zaidu Sanusi (Porto)

Group D

Frank Onyeka (Midtjylland)

Group E

Victor Moses (Chelsea)

Group F

Emmanuel Dennis and David Okereke (Club Brugge)

Group H

Odion Ighalo (Man United)

Azubuike Okechukwu (Istanbul Basaksehir)

Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo are the two unlikely selection options in the list as the former has not been registered for the season and the latter’s contract is due to end in January.

Nigeria players who could be action in the Europa League this campaign:

Group B

Leke James (Molde)

Nathan Idowu (Dundalk)

Group C

Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha)

Group D

Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun (Rangers FC)

Group E

Anderson Esiti (PAOK)

Ramon Azeez (Granada CF)

Shehu Abdullahi (Omonia Nicosia)

Group F

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

David Nwolokor (Rijeka)

Group G

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester)

Bright Enobakhare (AEK)

Group I

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Kayode Olanrewaju (Sivasspor)

Group J

Junior Pius (Royal Antwerp)

Group K

Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow)

Iyayi Atiemwen (Dinamo Zagreb)

Group L

Kevin Akpoguma (Hoffenheim)