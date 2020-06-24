Nigerian Winger Ghali extends deal with AS Trencin

Nigeria U-20 star Ahmed Ghali has extended his contract with Slovakian side AS Trencin, the club confirmed.

AS Trencin made Ghali’s loan extension public on Wednesday through their social media handle.

“@AhmadAbubakarG8 will continue to wear the @astrencin jersey next season. At the beginning of this week, the 20-year-old winger extended his hosting on Považie.” the club wrote on Twitter.

Ghali initially joined the on a six-month loan from Mahanian FC of Abuja and the previous deal was meant to last until 30th June of this year.

The new agreement will keep the 20-year-old winger at the club until the end of next campaign.

Ahmed Ghali was a member of the Nigerian U20 national team that won silver at the 2019 African Games in Morocco, he scored two goals in five matches for the Paul Aigbogun’s tutored side.