Nigerian Winger Ghali extends deal with AS Trencin

By
Moses Ojewunmi
-
0
27
Credit | Twitter (astrencin)

Nigeria U-20 star Ahmed Ghali has extended his contract with Slovakian side AS Trencin, the club confirmed.

AS Trencin made Ghali’s loan extension public on Wednesday through their social media handle.

 

“@AhmadAbubakarG8 will continue to wear the @astrencin jersey next season. At the beginning of this week, the 20-year-old winger extended his hosting on Považie.” the club wrote on Twitter.

Ghali initially joined the on a six-month loan from Mahanian FC of Abuja and the previous deal was meant to last until 30th June of this year.

 

The new agreement will keep the 20-year-old winger at the club until the end of next campaign.

 

Ahmed Ghali was a member of the Nigerian U20 national team that won silver at the 2019 African Games in Morocco, he scored two goals in five matches for the Paul Aigbogun’s tutored side.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here