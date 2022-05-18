Nigerian Trio on verge of a Historic feat at Rangers

Rangers head into the Europa League final on the back of an impressive win against Hearts last weekend in the SPL and according to Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, his team is locked in.
A convincing 3-1 win at the Tynecastle Park, saw The Gers close out their League campaign, even though van Bronckhorst rested several first team players including Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey.
With the compliment of a full squad, Rangers headed to Spain and had two practice sessions on Tuesday.
Leon Balogun who played the weekend’s game as well as Aribo and Bassey were all involved in the sessions.
“We had light training this evening (Tuesday) and tomorrow we have the final meetings for our game plan but we are ready,” said van Bronckhorst at the pre-game Presser.
“I am very proud to be manager of the team and even prouder to take the boys into the final. It is a huge opportunity to get the second major European prize in history for this club so we are very determined to bring the trophy back with us.”