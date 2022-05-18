Nigerian Trio on verge of a Historic feat at Rangers

By
Adebanjo
-
0
82
Rangers during practice session inside the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville ahead of the Europa League. Photo | Rangers

Rangers head into the Europa League final on the back of an impressive win against Hearts last weekend in the SPL and according to Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, his team is locked in.

A convincing 3-1 win at the Tynecastle Park, saw The Gers close out their League campaign, even though van Bronckhorst rested several first team players including Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey.
With the compliment of a full squad, Rangers headed to Spain and had two practice sessions on Tuesday.
Leon Balogun who played the weekend’s game as well as Aribo and Bassey were all involved in the sessions.
“We had light training this evening (Tuesday) and tomorrow we have the final meetings for our game plan but we are ready,” said van Bronckhorst at the pre-game Presser.
“I am very proud to be manager of the team and even prouder to take the boys into the final. It is a huge opportunity to get the second major European prize in history for this club so we are very determined to bring the trophy back with us.”

 

Rangers face Frankfurt in the Europa League final at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Wednesday.
The Gers reached the final – the second time in the club’s history – following a 3-2 aggregate win against RB Leipzig.
Should he clinch the title in Seville, van Bronckhorst will become the second Rangers Boss since Willie Waddell (1972 Cup winners’ Cup) to win a European title for the club.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here