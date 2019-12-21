Nigerian players round up: Aribo scores, Etebo and Azeez missing in action

Scotland :

Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo was on scoresheet Glasgow Rangers in their 3-0 win over Hibernian in the Scottish premier league clash on Friday.

Aribo scored Rangers’second in the 8th minutes after Ryan Kent has given Steven Gerrard’s men the lead and Jermaine Defoe added the third in the 53rd minutes.

Meanwhile Sheyi Ojo replaced Aribo in the 75th minutes of the game.

England :

Oghenekaro Etebo’s struggled for game time under Stoke City new boss continue as he was left out of of the squad that lost 2-1 away to Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough how came back from a goal down to snatched all the three points at the Riverside.

Etebo last made the matchday squad was on November 26, away to Cardiff City has now been left out of last five games.

Spain :

Nigerian midfielder Ramon Azeez was left on the bench for the entire duration as his Club Granada lost 3-0 away to Eibar.

Azeez who last appeared in the league in November 23rd has now missed Granada’s last four consecutive league games and has scored two goals in 12 league games so far this season.