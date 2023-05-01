Alhassan Yusuf wins Belgian Cup with Royal Antwerp

Nigerian Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf was an unused substitute as Royal Antwerp defeated KV Mechelen 2-0 to be crowned Belgian Cup winners for the fourth time in their history, on Sunday.
The Nigerian had missed over three months of action due to a nasty ankle injury he suffered in training in December, and since making his return in March the coach has been slowly integrating him back, which explains why Yusuf was left on the bench for the tough encounter.
Royal Antwerp were favorites to win the encounter and started on the front foot, although Mechelen held on well, but they eventually caved.
Mechelen gave away a penalty that Janssen Vincent coolly dispatched to put Antwerp ahead in the 35th minute.
At the start of the second half, Mechelen tried to push for an equalizer, but fell short as their efforts on target were well dealt with by Antwerp Goalie Butez-Jean.
Royal Antwerp later consolidated on their lead in the 81st minute as Balikwisha Micheal was on hand to score the second sealing the victory.
