Nigerian Govt “Approves” Funds for Super Falcons World Cup Campaign

The Federal Government of Nigeria has allocated over $1million for the execution of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, as payment for bonuses and allowances of the Super Falcons.
According to @PIDOMNIGERIA on Twitter, documents showing the breakdown of the funds earmarked, by the Presidency for the Super Falcons was recently approved.
Confidential info from AsoRock!!
I want the world to know, & Nigerians to see that FG approved the sum of one million seven hundred & forty six thousand, one hundred & thirty eight Dollars,
($1,746,138) for the@NGSuper_Falcons. To participate in the ongoing women’s world cup. pic.twitter.com/bAO8lL2xUZ
— 99% OPPRESSED. (@PIDOMNIGERIA) July 22, 2023