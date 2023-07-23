Nigerian Govt “Approves” Funds for Super Falcons World Cup Campaign

Nigeria line up for the team photos ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match against Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

The Federal Government of Nigeria has allocated over $1million for the execution of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, as payment for bonuses and allowances of the Super Falcons.

According to @PIDOMNIGERIA on Twitter, documents showing the breakdown of the funds earmarked, by the Presidency for the Super Falcons was recently approved.

 

 

In the days leading to the team’s departure for the Women’s World Cup, there were rumors of infighting between the Super Falcons and NFF officials over unpaid bonuses.

Another sticking point of the imbroglio which the parties have tried assiduously to deny is the $30,000 World Cup appearance bonuses to be disbursed by FIFA to Member Associations and initially meant for individual Players.

The team’s preparation was delayed and allegations of misappropriation of funds was leveled against the NFF by head coach Randy Waldrum in the explosive podcast interviews he granted weeks before flying out to meet his players in Australia.

So far, Nigeria has put up a decent show on the pitch, a draw in the opening game against Canada, does not suggest any disarray in camp.

Next the face Australia at the Suncorp Stadium, on July 27 in their second group B match.

