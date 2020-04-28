Nigerian Goal Machine Eyeing Top Transfer Next Season

Super Eagles new invitee Cyriel Dessers says he’s open to a move to any top European club, insisting his style of play can adapt to any league in the world.

The 25-year-old has been a subject transfer interest from a host of clubs in Europe following his beautiful performance for his Dutch Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo.

The forward notched 15 goals and four assists from 26 league games in the recently-voided 2019/2020 campaign.

Speaking to Voetbal International, the Nigerian striker believes he will fit into the top leagues of England, Spain, Germany, France.

“I think I would fit in several competitions with my way of playing, but I like to keep all doors open,” said Dessers.

A return to Belgium, where he played for Lokeren, has not been ruled out.

“Belgium? That could always be possible. It also depends on what happens this summer. Maybe Belgium is a nice intermediate step to a top-five competition,” he added.

However, Dessers admitted the Coronavirus Pandemic has thrown the transfer market in a state of uncertainty.

“It is indeed a very bad time,” he said. “But even then we don’t know what’s going to happen. Maybe the market will come alive in a month, maybe not at all.

“That cannot be predicted and that makes it exciting. But I can’t control it and I can so better not worry about it,” he concluded.