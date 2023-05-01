Muhamed Tijani Hat-trick propels Ostrava to important victory

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
45
Muhamed Tijani
Muhamed Tijani celebrates his goal.

Nigerian forward Muhamed Tijani was the star of the show as his hat-trick in Ostrava’s 4-1 away victory against Sigma Olomouc in the Czech Republic 1 Liga, on Sunday.

Tijani, 22, has been decent this season for Ostrava, be had five goals in the league prior.

 

At the weekend, his first goal was a well-taken header before he showed great feet to beat a defender and lobbed the goalkeeper for the second.

However, Ondřej Zmrzlý pulled one back for Sigma Olomouc, but Enea Bitri restored Ostrava’s two-goal advantage.

The 22 year-old Nigerian forward then completed the rout when he sent a low drive from outside the box to complete his hat trick.

Sunday’s victory moves Ostrava to 10th place just above the relegation group.

 

Muhamed Tijani
Muhamed Tijani could be on the move this summer

Meanwhile, Tijani could be on the move this summer, as it’s clear he wants a transfer to a bigger league and the Club is well aware.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here