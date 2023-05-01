Muhamed Tijani Hat-trick propels Ostrava to important victory

Nigerian forward Muhamed Tijani was the star of the show as his hat-trick in Ostrava’s 4-1 away victory against Sigma Olomouc in the Czech Republic 1 Liga, on Sunday.
Tijani, 22, has been decent this season for Ostrava, be had five goals in the league prior.
At the weekend, his first goal was a well-taken header before he showed great feet to beat a defender and lobbed the goalkeeper for the second.
However, Ondřej Zmrzlý pulled one back for Sigma Olomouc, but Enea Bitri restored Ostrava’s two-goal advantage.
The 22 year-old Nigerian forward then completed the rout when he sent a low drive from outside the box to complete his hat trick.
Sunday’s victory moves Ostrava to 10th place just above the relegation group.