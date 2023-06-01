Anthony Ujah Signs Braunschweig Extension

Nigerian forward, Anthony Ujah has agreed to a fresh one-year deal with Eintracht Braunschweig in the Germany Bundesliga 2.
After parting ways with Union Berlin last summer, Ujah joined forces with Braunschweig.
Despite having an injury-plagued season with Union Berlin last term, the 32-year-old who has been capped seven times by the Super Eagles made an impression in his first season with the club.
During the 2022–23 season, the striker made 29 appearances and contributed five assists in addition to 10 goals.
“I’m very grateful to Eintracht for giving me the opportunity to enjoy football again. The team welcomed me great from the start and always made me feel like that,” he told the club’s official website.
“To be accepted. You can’t buy the love I get from the fans and we also feel very comfortable as a family in Braunschweig.
“I’m really looking forward to playing another year for Eintracht and continuing to do so together with the team; to work to achieve our goals.”
Raphael Onyedika got his Club Brugge debut in a derby, on Friday, and though the summer signing would have hoped it was in a different circumstance, he did use the opportunity to show once again, why he is a genuinely, promising talent.