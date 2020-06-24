Nigerian Football Leagues, National Cup Competitions Cancelled

The secretary of the Nigeria club owners association Alloy Chukwuemeka has disclosed that the Nigeria National League, the Aiteo Cup and other leagues have been canceled.

It would be recalled that football and other sport events were suspended in the country back in March as the result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However following the statement from Federal Government that sporting event won’t be returning very soon as a result of the pandemic, Alloy Chukwuemeka said the Nigeria Football Federation have now decided to cancel various football competitions for the season.

“NNL, Women’s league and Aiteo Cup have been canceled,” He told Charles Anazodo in a radio program.

“It’s not in my jurisdiction to say this , but that of the NFF. However as a stakeholder who is involved in the system, I’m privileged to know that other league have been canceled.”

He added that by the following the cancellation of the Aiteo Cup, previous winners, Kano Pillars could be picked to represent the country in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

“It is the duty of the NFF to decide who represent the country in the Confederations cup through the Aiteo cup, however haven canceled the Aiteo Cup, I strongly believe that the NFF will pick past winners , Kano Pillars to represent the country,” He said.