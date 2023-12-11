Players Abroad Nigerian Duo’s Goals Propel Genk Up the League table By Joseph Obisesan - December 11, 2023 0 51 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Arokodare Tolu. ( Photo by Jimmy Bolcina / Photo News via Getty Images) Yira Sor and Tolu Arokodare played pivotal roles in KRC Genk’s 3-1 triumph over KAS Eupen in a Belgian Pro League clash on Sunday, contributing with a goal each to secure the victory. Winger Sor opened the scoring for Genk in first-half stoppage time, showcasing his attacking prowess. The goal set the tone for the team’s dominance in the match. Late in the game, Arokodare entered the fray, replacing Sor in the 81st minute. Arokodare made an immediate impact, finding the back of the net to seal Genk’s victory. With this impressive win, Genk has climbed to fifth place in the Pro League standings, accumulating 28 points from 17 matches. The team’s performance signifies a strong push for a top-four position as they continue to gather momentum in the league.