Nigerian born Swiss Goalkeeper Reveals Big Super Eagles Dream

Swiss born goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe says playing for Nigeria will be a dream come true for him and one of his career achievements.

Osigwe, 26, previously revealed that more than ready to switch allegiance to Nigeria and dump the country of his birth.

He trained with the Flying Eagles, but has also represented Switzerland at the U-15’s, 16’s and U-18’s levels, but he’s now fight for a place Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Osigwe said, “Getting a national team call up will be one of the best things that will happen to me in 2020. I want to help the national team fight for major honours and playing for Nigeria has always been my dream,” he told footballlive.

The goalkeeper is currently on the payroll of Swiss second division side SC Kriens and has kept seven clean sheets from 18 games in all competitions.

He is hoping to follow the foot step of his father Vitalis Osigwe who also played for Nigeria.