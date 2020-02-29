Nigerian Becomes First Footballer to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Nigerian King Paul Akpan Udoh has become the first professional footballer reported to have tested positive for the COVID-19 also known as Coronavirus.

Udoh, a former Juventus youth player, made headlines on Friday after news emerged in Italy that he was diagnosed with the novel virus.

He currently plays for Serie C side Pianese but there details of how he contracted the virus are sketchy.

The 22-year-old, who was born in Reggio Emilia in Italy, started his career with Reggiana before moving to Juventus in 2011 where he was loaned back for a year.

Failing to impress, he was returned to Juve, and then loaned to Lega Pro side Pontedera later the same year.

He had a loan stint with Pontedera, Fernana, Fano and Viareggio before joining Pianese on July 14, 2019.

The virus has caused a major debate across the top leagues about postponing the remaining games this season until a definitive measure that guarantees Football fans and arenas safety.

In China where the virus was first reported, the FA has suspended the resumption of football action for the new season across all the divisions.