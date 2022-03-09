Nigeria World Cup star Justice Christopher Passes on

Nigeria’s 2002 FIFA World Cup midfielder Justice Christopher has passed on at the age of 40.
Justice earned 11 caps playing for Nigeria including three world cup appearances in 2002.
On Wednesday, the Super Eagles official social media accounts confirmed the death of the former midfielder.
Several media outlets reporting from his base in the City of Jos, North-central Nigeria have identified the cause of death as Heart failure “at his hotel on Wednesday morning.”
Per Randa Andrew (Randa Footy) Former @NGSuperEagles midfielder Justice Christopher passed away early this morning at his hotel in Jos. May his soul rest in peace.
