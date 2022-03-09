Nigeria World Cup star Justice Christopher Passes on

By
Editor
-
0
151
Nigeria's midfielder Christopher Justice (R) runs with the ball in front of Sweden's midfielder Tobias Linderoth during the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea Japan. (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nigeria’s 2002 FIFA World Cup midfielder Justice Christopher has passed on at the age of 40.

Justice earned 11 caps playing for Nigeria including three world cup appearances in 2002.
On Wednesday, the Super Eagles official social media accounts confirmed the death of the former midfielder.
Several media outlets reporting from his base in the City of Jos, North-central Nigeria have identified the cause of death as Heart failure “at his hotel on Wednesday morning.”
Per Randa Andrew (Randa Footy) Former @NGSuperEagles midfielder Justice Christopher passed away early this morning at his hotel in Jos. May his soul rest in peace.

 

The former midfielder enjoyed a decent club and international career spanning over a decade.
He turned out for Sharks FC and Bendel Insurance in the Nigerian League before his move to Europe where he represented Antwerp, Levski Sofia among others.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here