Nigeria will help Mexico, Ecuador prepare for World Cup

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed the Super Eagles will play two international friendly matches with World Cup- bound Mexico and Ecuador.
Super Eagles face Mexico’s El Tri on May 28th at the AT&T Stadium and then La Tri on June 2 at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.
