Nigeria will help Mexico, Ecuador prepare for World Cup

Akinkunmi Amoo (inset left) in the Super Eagles training session. Photo credit | Twitter (NGSuperEagles)

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed the Super Eagles will play two international friendly matches with World Cup- bound Mexico and Ecuador.

Super Eagles face Mexico’s El Tri on May 28th at the AT&T Stadium and then La Tri on June 2 at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

 

Both Mexico and Ecuador will be at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, though only the latter are certain to face an African opposition.
The South American side are drawn in Group A with host Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands.
It’ll be their fourth appearance in the finals while Mexico are attending their 16th FIFA World Cup tournament.
Meanwhile, Nigeria failed to qualify for Qatar 2022 losing in the playoffs to Ghana.

