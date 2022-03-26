Nigeria will finish off Ghana in Abuja, Eguavoen vows

History will repeat itself when Nigeria hosts Ghana in the return leg of the World Cup play-off against Ghana and the Black Stars will be humiliated like they were in 2001, Super Eagles interim Coach, Austin Eguavoen has boasted.
Reacting to his team’s goalless draw against the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday in the first leg of the tie, as well as the precedence in the head to head, Eguavoen was quick to dismiss any concerns.
He insists Nigeria holds the advantage and although there was too much respect shown by both sides in the first game, the Coach believes Ghana could get a beating in Abuja.
“In 1973 I was only 8 years old I think, but I can’t remember. But the one I can remember, may his soul rest in peace, Amodu Shuaibu also came here and got a draw and then we humiliated Ghana in Port Harcourt 3-0.
“So forget about ’73 let’s go with the current situation.”
“But, Ghana is not a push over, I’ve told you before they’ve got a whole lot of talent.
“We’ll keep respecting them and I’m very sure the Ghanaian team gave us a lot of respect as well.