FIFA U20 World Cup: Nigeria face Argentina in Round of 16

By
Adebanjo
-
0
189
Nigeria U20, FIFA U20 World Cup
Nigerian Players pose for the team photo prior to a FIFA U-20 World Cup match Brazil. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Nigeria will face host nation, Argentina in the round of 16 match of the FIFA U20 World Cup.

The bracket for the second round games was decided, Sunday, and Nigeria finished top among the best third placed teams.

 

 

Argentina, who are coached by former Liverpool and Barcelona star, Javier Mascherano were perfect in the group stage; with a 3-0 record.

Los Cebollitas also should dominance on both ends of the pitch – against the likes of Uzbekistan, New Zealand and Guatemala – scoring 10 goals in three matches and conceding only once.

On the other hand, the Flying Eagles went from top of the group to third, albeit tied on six points with Brazil and Italy.

Ladan Bosso’s boys only managed to score four times in three matches, and conceded three goals in the process.

Meanwhile, following the ouster of Senegal, three African teams progressed to the knockout phase of the FIFA U20 World Cup.

 

Tough Road for African Teams in U20 World Cup Knockout Round

 

The Gambia U20, FIFA U20 World Cup
Gambia players after their match against Korea Republic during FIFA U-20 World Cup.(Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

 

 

Nigeria alongside The Gambia and Tunisia are the teams flying Africa’s flag in the youth Championship.

The round of 16 matches will get under way, Tuesday, with Tunisia facing off against Brazil.

Next will be Nigeria’s match up against Argentina on May 31, at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario.

The Gambia, who finished as runners up at the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations, will square up against Uruguay on Thursday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here