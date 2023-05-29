FIFA U20 World Cup: Nigeria face Argentina in Round of 16

Nigeria will face host nation, Argentina in the round of 16 match of the FIFA U20 World Cup.
The bracket for the second round games was decided, Sunday, and Nigeria finished top among the best third placed teams.
Argentina, who are coached by former Liverpool and Barcelona star, Javier Mascherano were perfect in the group stage; with a 3-0 record.
Los Cebollitas also should dominance on both ends of the pitch – against the likes of Uzbekistan, New Zealand and Guatemala – scoring 10 goals in three matches and conceding only once.
On the other hand, the Flying Eagles went from top of the group to third, albeit tied on six points with Brazil and Italy.
Ladan Bosso’s boys only managed to score four times in three matches, and conceded three goals in the process.
Meanwhile, following the ouster of Senegal, three African teams progressed to the knockout phase of the FIFA U20 World Cup.
Tough Road for African Teams in U20 World Cup Knockout Round