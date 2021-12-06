Nigeria will be lucky to win in Cameroon… Super Eagles should be content as Underdogs

Can Nigeria win the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations?
With or without the uncertainties around the future of the 68 year-old Gernot Rohr, is Nigeria a genuine contender for the crown? Quite plausible but in reality it’s not likely.
Championship teams are an exhibition of a combination of factors including a highly disciplined squad, depth in quality and tactical consistency to mention a few.
Increasingly, the ethos of the Super Eagles points to a team out of its depth by the above stated parameters, however if the Central Africa Republic shocked Nigeria in Lagos, it then appears unfairly dismissive to bin the chances of a team that finished third at the last AFCON.