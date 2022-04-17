Nigeria whops Egypt in U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier

Nigeria’s U17 Women’s National team, Flamingoes, recorded an impressive 4-0 win against Egypt in their first leg third round World Cup qualifiers.
The Flamingoes who are aiming to make a sixth World Cup appearance in the tournament later this year in India were dominant against the North Africans from the blast of the whistle until full time.
A double in the first half courtesy Opeyemi Ajakaiye(28′) and Omowunmi Bello (39′).
In the 54th minute, Miracle Usani converted from a corner kick, slamming home from close range as the Egyptian defenders made a mess of the attempts to clear.
Nigeria wrapped up the scoring in the 62nd minute and Bello grabbed her brace with a delightful chip.
🕓FT' in Abuja| Our Flamingos claimed a clinical home advantage over their Egyptian opponents. Second leg comes up in a fortnight
Nigeria 🇳🇬 4:0 Egypt 🇪🇬
Opeyemi Ajakaye 28'
Omowunmi Bello 38' 62'
Miracle Usani 54'#SoarFlamingos #U17FIFAWWCQ#Team9jaStrong#NGAEGY @thenff
— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) April 17, 2022