Nigeria whops Egypt in U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier

Nigeria’s U17 Women’s National team, Flamingoes, recorded an impressive 4-0 win against Egypt in their first leg third round World Cup qualifiers.

The Flamingoes who are aiming to make a sixth World Cup appearance in the tournament later this year in India were dominant against the North Africans from the blast of the whistle until full time.
A double in the first half courtesy Opeyemi Ajakaiye(28′) and Omowunmi Bello (39′).
In the 54th minute, Miracle Usani converted from a corner kick, slamming home from close range as the Egyptian defenders made a mess of the attempts to clear.
Nigeria wrapped up the scoring in the 62nd minute and Bello grabbed her brace with a delightful chip.

 

The Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja hosted the encounter, the teams will conclude the tie with the return leg in Cairo on April 30.

