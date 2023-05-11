U17 AFCON: Nigeria Eliminated, Burkina Faso snatch World Cup ticket

Nigeria weas dealt a heavy blow in the 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in their CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations quarter finals match on Thursday.
Burkina Faso eliminated on of the tournament’s favorite and ended their hopes of reaching the FIFA U17 World Cup.
Nduka Ugbade’s team only had themselves to blame for the defeat as defensive errors cost the team dearly after starting the game brightly even hitting the post twice in the opening 10 minutes.
No one would be feeling the pain more than Tochukwu Ogboji who was responsible for both goals conceded by the Eaglets.
He failed to clear the ball, which allowed Aboubacar Camara to tap into an empty net for the opening goal.
Ogboji was then responsible for the second as he gave away a totally avoidable penalty which Camara was more than happy to convert to grab his brace.
Nigeria, to their credit played very well, but their efforts were calmly contained by the Burkina Faso defense.
However, Abubakar Abdullahi pulled one back for the Eaglets. The team missed the chance to level when Light Eke fluffed his chance of an easy tap in; and the attack line just wasn’t composed enough to take their chances.