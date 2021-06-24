Nigeria vs Mexico: “We don’t Feel Any Pressure ” – Ifeanyi Anaemena

Center Back Ifeanyi Anaemena has remarked that the Super Eagles consisting NPFL players do not feel any pressure, as they get set to take on Mexico in an international friendly match.

Speaking exclusively to FL, the Rivers United defender said “football is the same everywhere, we don’t feel any pressure facing Mexico.

“It’s a matter of being consistent, being composed and giving your best to show who you are and we are ready.”

Speaking on the strength of the team, Anaemena said, “the players are really good.”

“We know ourselves; having been playing together, so we’re composed, we’re giving in our best to make sure we get a better result.”